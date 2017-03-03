Six Airlines Awarded Mexico City, JFK Slots

March 3, 2017

The US Transportation Department has proposed awarding 28 Mexico-US slot pairs to six airlines, three US carriers and three Mexican.

Alaska Airlines, JetBlue and Southwest Airlines, plus Volaris, VivaAerobus and Interjet were given the tentative awards, which became available as part of the approval process for an Aeromexico-Delta joint venture.

The 28 slots, 24 at Mexico City and four at New York JFK, will be available in two tranches, 16 will be transferred this year, the remainder in 2018.

JetBlue was awarded four slot pairs in the first phase, two in the second, allowing Orlando and Fort Lauderdale flights to Mexico City this year, and adding Los Angeles in 2018.

Alaska Airlines will receive four slot pairs this year, two for Los Angeles and one each for San Francisco and San Diego flights.

Southwest Airlines will get two slot pairs for Houston Hobby flights this year, and a further two pairs next year - one for Los Angeles and one for Fort Lauderdale.

Volaris is the big winner of the Mexican carriers with a total of nine slot pairs awarded over the two phases. They will permit service from Mexico City to New York JFK, Los Angeles and San Antonio this year, and add Denver, Washington-Dulles, San Jose, Chicago O'Hare, and Oakland and Ontario, California flights in 2018.

VivaAerobus gets one slot-pair for Mexico City to Las Vegas flights in the first round, and two slot pairs for services to JFK in the second phase.

In addition to the Mexico City slot pairs, DOT awarded four slot pairs at JFK to Mexican carriers in the second phase. VivaAerobus received two, and Volaris and Interjet one JFK pair each.

The Transportation Department said it had considered the airlines’ proposals for service that provided the maximum benefits possible and enhanced competition.