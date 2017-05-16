Singapore Changi Terminal Reopens After Small Fire

May 16, 2017

Singapore Changi Airport’s Terminal 2 was closed briefly on Tuesday evening after a fire was discovered in an equipment room.

The terminal, home to Singapore Airlines and others, was closed at around 17.40 local time after a fire alarm went off and the building was evacuated. The fire was confined to an air conditioning equipment room and was extinguished by the fire service, Changi Airport said.

Six people were treated by medical staff, with two requiring transfer to hospital for observation.

The airport relocated flights to Terminal 3 during the closure, with about 40 flights affected. The terminal reopened at 22.00 and inbound flights resumed, with the first departure scheduled at 05.40.

Changi, which had over 58 million passengers passing through its terminals in 2016, has over a hundred airlines operating commercial flights from its three terminals. A fourth terminal is scheduled to open in the second half of the year.