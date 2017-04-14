Silk Way Orders 10 737 MAX 8s

Azerbaijan's Silk Way Airlines has ordered 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8s in a deal worth USD$1.1 billion at current list prices.

Delivery of Silk Way’s first passenger aircraft is expected in late 2018.

“Silk Way’s success and profitability is a direct result of investing in its fleet and services and growing its regional and international footprint,” group president Zaur Akhundov said. “I am confident we will maintain our rate of growth,” he added.

Silk Way currently operates a mixed fleet of cargo aircraft, consisting mainly of Boeing 747 and 767 freighters.