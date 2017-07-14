Seychelles Debris Not From MH370

July 14, 2017

Two pieces of debris found in the Seychelles on Thursday are not from Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, missing since 2014.

Seychelles authorities alerted Malaysia to the find on Thursday after the debris was discovered by research scientists.

Malaysia’s Department of Civil Aviation said in a statement that after information including photographs was shared with them, the debris was assessed not to be from a Boeing 777 or Rolls-Royce engine.

MH370 disappeared in March 2014 with 239 passengers and crew onboard on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Investigators believe the plane was deliberately flown thousands of miles off course before crashing into the Indian Ocean off Australia.

An underwater search for MH370 was called off in January 2017 after 120,000 sq km of the southern Indian Ocean was examined.