SAS To Set Up Bases In London & Spain

February 1, 2017

SAS Scandinavian Airlines will apply for an air operator’s certificate (AOC) in Ireland and set up new bases in London and Spain as it fights competition from low cost carriers.

The new bases will employ locally based pilots and cabin crew and are aimed at reducing the “cost differential to newly established competitors,” the airline said.

The new bases, to be operational from winter 2017/2018, will add a small number of flights to complement the airline’s existing Scandinavian schedule.

“In line with SAS’s strategy of focusing on those customers who travel frequently to, from and within Scandinavia, the majority of SAS’s airline operations will continue to be based in Scandinavia,” chief executive Rickard Gustafson said.

In time the bases will allow “an even broader network with a superior schedule to the benefit of our customers,” he added.

The airline said the aircraft based in London and Spain will have the same customer offering and appearance as other airline operations.

In parallel with establishing the new AOC, SAS said it has planned further structural measures for its operations.

Scandinavian Airlines is the flag carrier of Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The governments own a combined 43 percent of the carrier, with Sweden owning 17.2 percent, Denmark 14.3 percent, and Norway 11.5 percent.