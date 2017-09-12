Ryanair To Expand Frankfurt Main Base

Ryanair will expand its Frankfurt Main airport base in 2018 with the addition of a further three aircraft and 34 routes.

The Irish airline is a relative newcomer to Frankfurt Main Airport after concentrating its operations at the smaller and more distant Frankfurt Hahn. The additional aircraft will bring the Frankfurt Main-based fleet to ten next year.

Ryanair said it will add 34 new routes from Frankfurt Main, bringing the total to 38. It will also operate one additional route from its Frankfurt Hahn base in 2018, bringing that airport’s destination total to 43.

The additional routes will bring over 4.7 million passengers through Ryanair’s two Frankfurt airports next year, the airline said.

Ryanair operates a fleet of over 400 Boeing 737 aircraft, carrying a total of just under 120 million passengers in its last financial year.