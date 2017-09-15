Ryanair Cancels Flights To Improve Punctuality

September 15, 2017

Ryanair will cancel up to 50 flights a day over the next six weeks as it seeks to “improve its system-wide punctuality.”

The Irish low cost carrier’s punctuality has fallen to below 80 percent in September due to a number of causes. By cancelling flights the airline said it will have additional standby aircraft to help restore on-time performance to 90 percent.

Ryanair blamed air traffic control delays, strikes and weather disruptions as causes of delays outside its control. It is also in the process of moving its flight crews’ annual leave year from the current April-March period to a calendar year. During the transition, there will be a nine month leave period which has added complexity to the change.

Due to the peak summer travel period, Ryanair said pilots and cabin crew have built up a backlog of leave which must be taken before December 31, 2017, as it moves to the new leave year beginning January 1, 2018.

“We have operated a record schedule (and traffic numbers) during the peak summer months of July and August but must now allocate annual leave to pilots and cabin crew in September and October (while still running the bulk of our summer schedule),” the airline’s Robin Kiely said.

“By cancelling less than 2 percent of our flying programme over the next six weeks, (until our winter schedule starts in early November) we can improve the operational resilience of our schedules and restore punctuality to our annualised target of 90 percent,” he added.