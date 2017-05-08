Qatar Airways To Sponsor World Cup

May 8, 2017

Qatar Airways announced it will become the official airline of FIFA in a deal which lasts until 2022.

The airline will sponsor events which include the next two football World Cups, 2018 in Russia and 2022 in its home base Qatar. Other tournaments include the Confederations Cup this year and the Women’s World Cup in 2022.

Chief executive Akbar Al Baker said “Qatar Airways understands the power of sport in bringing people together in the spirit of friendly competition. FIFA, as the governing body of the world’s most popular sporting tournament, the FIFA World Cup, embodies the power of football’s popularity, and as such is a natural partner for Qatar Airways.”

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said “Qatar Airways is an ideal partner for FIFA as we prepare for the first ever World Cup in the Gulf region.