Qatar Airways CEO To Chair IATA Board

August 28, 2017

Qatar Airways Group chief executive Akbar Al Baker has been elected chairman of IATA’s Board of Governors.

Al Baker’s term will start in June 2018 when he replaces Singapore Airlines’ chief executive Goh Choon Phong at the global industry body.

“I am honoured to have been chosen by my fellow board members to head this important body, at a time when the industry faces numerous challenges on a multitude of levels,” Al Baker said. “I look forward to working alongside the Board of Governors to champion passenger rights and improve security standards across the industry.”

IATA represents 275 airlines representing 83 percent of global air traffic.