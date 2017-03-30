Qatar Air To Offer Laptop Loans On US Flights

March 30, 2017

Qatar Airways will offer a laptop loan service to business passengers on flights to the United States as it looks to recover from the US ban on electronic devices in the aircraft cabin.

The laptop loan service will be available from next week, the Doha-based carrier said.

Passengers will be encouraged to download their work onto USB drives before boarding the aircraft. They will surrender their own computer for transport in the cargo hold, and pick up the loan device.

The airline will also offer an hour of free WiFi and discounted Internet access for the duration of the flight.

“As an award-winning and global airline we truly appreciate the importance of being able to work on board our aircraft and that is why I have insisted on offering only the best possible solution for our customers,” Qatar’s chief executive Akbar Al Baker said.