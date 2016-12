Qatar Air Completes LATAM Stake Purchase

December 28, 2016

Qatar Airways has completed its purchase of a 10 percent stake in Chilean airline group LATAM Airlines, the carriers said in a statement.

Qatar Air bought the 60.84 million shares at USD$10 through its Qatar Airways Investments (UK) subsidiary.

LATAM Airlines was formed from the 2012 merger of Chile's LAN Airlines and Brazil's TAM.