Qantas Grounds 10 Aircraft Over Inspections

January 17, 2017

Australia's Qantas grounded 10 Bombardier Q400 aircraft on Tuesday after an “administrative issue” over inspections.

The Q400s were being inspected on Tuesday and Wednesday and will return to service after the checks. The grounding was not a safety issue, a Qantas spokesman said.

It is understood that the grounding is over compliance with a Bombardier directive on inspection of prior maintenance.

Passengers were rebooked on to other flights with minimal disruption Qantas said.