Primera Air Orders Boeing 737 MAX 9s

May 11, 2017

Boeing and Scandinavian carrier Primera Air have agreed an order for eight 737 MAX 9 aircraft as the airline looks to add flights to the US.

The deal, worth USD$950 million at list prices, includes purchase rights for an additional four MAX 9s, and a lease agreement with Air Lease for eight more aircraft.

“The 737 MAX 9 will allow Primera Air to open up nonstop, long-haul routes from Europe to the US with unmatched economics,” Primera’s president Andri Ingolfsson said in a statement. “This will open up fantastic possibilities for growth for Primera Air in the future.”

The airline, owned by Primera Travel Group, is a low cost carrier flying mainly from Scandinavian countries to European destinations. It currently operates a fleet of nine Boeing 737s.