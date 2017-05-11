Home | < Previous page

US English UK English

Primera Air Orders Boeing 737 MAX 9s

May 11, 2017

Bookmark and Share

Boeing and Scandinavian carrier Primera Air have agreed an order for eight 737 MAX 9 aircraft as the airline looks to add flights to the US.

The deal, worth USD$950 million at list prices, includes purchase rights for an additional four MAX 9s, and a lease agreement with Air Lease for eight more aircraft.

“The 737 MAX 9 will allow Primera Air to open up nonstop, long-haul routes from Europe to the US with unmatched economics,” Primera’s president Andri Ingolfsson said in a statement. “This will open up fantastic possibilities for growth for Primera Air in the future.”

The airline, owned by Primera Travel Group, is a low cost carrier flying mainly from Scandinavian countries to European destinations. It currently operates a fleet of nine Boeing 737s.

(Airwise)