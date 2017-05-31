Pratt & Whitney Gets FAA Certification For E2 and MRJs

May 31, 2017

Pratt & Whitney’s geared turbofan engine has received FAA type certifications for the Embraer E-Jet E2 and Mitsubishi Regional Jet.

Pratt’s PW1900G powers Embraer E190-E2 and E195-E2 aircraft, which first flew in May 2016 and March 2017 respectively. The E2 series has received orders for over 230 aircraft.

Norwegian regional carrier Widerøe will be the first airline to take delivery of the Embraer E190-E2, scheduled for entry into service in the first half of 2018.

The PW1200G powers the Mitsubishi MRJ-70 and MRJ-90, currently being flight tested. First delivery is not expected until at least 2020.

Mitsubishi has taken orders for 243 MRJs, with options for over 200 more.