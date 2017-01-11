Passenger Traffic Demand Strongest For 9 Months - IATA

January 11, 2017

Global passenger traffic demand in November was the strongest for nine months, IATA said in its monthly update.

Demand growth (in revenue passenger km terms - RPK) was up 7.6 percent for the month, compared to 2015. Capacity (in available seat km - ASK) increased by 6.5 percent, with load factor climbing 0.8 percentage points to 78.9 percent.

The Middle East showed the strongest growth with 11 percent, Asia Pacific was second on 9.9 percent, with Europe coming in third with an 8.4 percent uplift.

IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said the stronger demand reflects a pick-up in the economic cycle and that “will play a key role in the pace of demand growth in 2017.”

“The threat of terrorism, questions over the durability of the economic upswing, rising oil prices and increasing protectionist rhetoric are among the concerns,” de Juniac added.