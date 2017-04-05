Norwegian Air To Add More US Routes

April 5, 2017

Norwegian Air will increase the pressure on legacy carriers with the introduction of two new routes from the US to London in September.

The routes, from Denver and Seattle to London Gatwick, add to the seven routes Norwegian already operates to the UK capital.

Denver-London will launch with a twice weekly service from September 16, increasing to three per week from November 2. The Seattle-London service will launch on September 17, with four flights per week.

“London is an integral part of our ever-growing global route network,” Norwegian’s chief commercial officer Thomas Ramdahl said. “Norwegian now offers 48 transatlantic flights from 13 US cities and we are fully committed to offer Americans the most affordable non-stop fares to Europe.”

Prices for the new services start at USD$199 one-way, Norwegian said.

The US Department of Transportation approved Norwegian's application in December for a foreign carrier permit, allowing it to launch flights from the US to EU countries.

Norway is not a member of the European Union, but the airline’s Irish subsidiary which made the application can now access the EU’s aviation rights to fly between the US and EU countries.

Norwegian continues its expansion into long-haul in 2017 with new routes form the US to Barcelona, Edinburgh and three airports in Ireland already scheduled.