Norwegian Air Passenger Numbers Jump 14 Pct

October 5, 2017

Norwegian Air reported a 14 percent increase in passengers carried in September as it continues its rapid expansion.

A total of 3.16 million flew with the low cost carrier during the month, up from the previous year’s 2.78 million.

Norwegian added capacity in September, up 28 percent in available seat km (ASK) terms. Passenger traffic in revenue passenger kms (RPK) rose by 29 percent, with passenger load factor edging up 0.3 of a percentage point to to 89.7 percent.

On a negative note, unit revenue (RASK) and yield both fell by 7 percent, to 0.35 and 0.39 Norwegian kroner respectively as the cost of the rapid expansion becomes evident.

“We’re very pleased to see that more passengers are choosing Norwegian when they travel, not least business travellers,” Norwegian’s chief executive Bjørn Kjos said. “The demand is good and stable in Scandinavia, and the growth is highest on our intercontinental routes.”

Norwegian, the world’s sixth largest low-cost airline, added new long-haul routes from London to Singapore, Denver and Seattle during the month, and launched a ticketing and transfer agreement with the UK’s easyJet.

“Global expansion is important to position ourselves in a market with such strong competition, but also for creating economic value in the markets we operate,” Kjos said.