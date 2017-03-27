Nigeria’s Abuja Airport Extends Runway Repairs

Runway repairs at Nigeria’s Abuja Airport are now expected to last a further 18 weeks after it reopens on April 19.

Nnamdi Azikiwe airport in Nigeria’s capital has been closed since March 8 for extensive repairs to its runway. Work was carried out overnight prior to the closure, to minimise disruption to passengers.

Flights are using Kaduna Airport while Abuja is closed, but many international carriers including British Airways and Lufthansa have refused to use the smaller airport, located over 150 km (100 miles) away.

The extended runway repairs after Abuja reopens will again be carried out overnight according to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.