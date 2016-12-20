Nigeria To Close Abuja Airport For Six Weeks

December 20, 2016

Nigeria has announced plans to close Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport for six weeks in February and March for extensive runway repairs.

Abuja flights will use the smaller Kaduna Airport for the duration of the closure.

The Nigerian government said runway repairs will last for six months in total, with the airport handling flights for all but the six weeks it is closed.

The Nigerian government will provide security for shuttle buses to ferry passengers between Abuja and Kaduna Airport.