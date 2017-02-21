Lufthansa Technik, MTU Agree Engine Maintenance JV

February 21, 2017

Lufthansa Technik and MTU Aero Engines have agreed to set up a joint venture company for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engines.

The agreement sees each company holding a 50 percent stake in the JV and total investment of around EUR€150 million (USD$158 million) by 2020.

The JV partners will establish a maintenance facility by 2020 with a workforce increasing to about 500. It will maintain Pratt & Whitney PW1000G engines for the Airbus A320neo family and other aircraft, the companies said in a statement.

The PW1000G geared turbofan is the sole engine choice on the Bombardier CSeries, Mitsubishi Regional Jet, and Embraer E-Jet E2s. It is one of two options on the Airbus A320neo family of airliners.