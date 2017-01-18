Latam Airlines 767 Found With Bullet Hole

January 18, 2017

Latam Airlines has found a bullet hole in the wing of one of its aircraft during routine maintenance in Brazil.

The plane, a Boeing 767, had just returned from a flight from Barcelona prior to the scheduled maintenance.

During the inspection a bullet hole was found on a leading edge flap of the left wing. Because of the location of the hole, it was not readily visible during normal pre-flight checks. Latam said it was impossible to know when or where the damage occurred.

The airline notified police and the aviation authority, and emphasised that safety was not compromised because of the damage.