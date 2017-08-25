JIA Orders 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8s

August 25, 2017

Boeing has agreed terms with Japan Investment Adviser (JIA) for the sale of 10 737 MAX 8s in an order worth USD$1.12 billion at list prices​.

The order, the first direct purchase of aircraft by JIA, was announced as a commitment to purchase at the 2017 Paris Air Show in June.

“We are excited to introduce the new 737 MAX 8 airplane into our single-aisle fleet and we are confident that this airplane will diversify our operating lease portfolio in the years ahead,” JIA chief executive Naoto Shiraiwa said.

JIA is a financial solutions provider, which operates an aircraft lease business with a fleet of around 60 aircraft. The current fleet includes Boeing 737NGs and 777s.