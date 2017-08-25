JIA Orders 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8s
Boeing has agreed terms with Japan Investment Adviser (JIA) for the sale of 10 737 MAX 8s in an order worth USD$1.12 billion at list prices.
The order, the first direct purchase of aircraft by JIA, was announced as a commitment to purchase at the 2017 Paris Air Show in June.
“We are excited to introduce the new 737 MAX 8 airplane into our single-aisle fleet and we are confident that this airplane will diversify our operating lease portfolio in the years ahead,” JIA chief executive Naoto Shiraiwa said.
JIA is a financial solutions provider, which operates an aircraft lease business with a fleet of around 60 aircraft. The current fleet includes Boeing 737NGs and 777s.