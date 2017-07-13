JetBlue Reports Quarterly, First Half Traffic

July 13, 2017

JetBlue Airways reported increased passenger traffic for June as it carried more passengers during the month.

The New York-based carrier flew 3.45 million revenue passengers in June, a 5.1 percent increase from last year’s 3.29 million.

Traffic in revenue passenger miles (RPM) was up 3.2 percent, on an available seat miles (ASM) capacity increase of 4.0 percent. The resulting load factor dropped by 0.7 of a percentage point to 85.5 percent.

For the six months to end June, JetBlue’s passenger total was a little over 20 million, a 6.6 percent boost from 1H16. ASM capacity and RSM traffic were both up by 4.5 percent, with load factor unchanged at 84.6 percent.

JetBlue said it expects second quarter revenue per available seat mile (RASM) to increase by approximately 7 percent compared to the second quarter of 2016.