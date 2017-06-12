JetBlue Passenger Numbers, Traffic Up In May

June 12, 2017

JetBlue Airways reported an increase in passenger traffic in May of 3.8 percent.

The New York-based carrier flew 3.4 million passengers during the month, a 4.9 percent increase from last year’s 3.24 million.

Traffic in revenue passenger miles (RPM) was up 3.8 percent, on an available seat miles (ASM) capacity increase of 3.7 percent. Load factor edged up 0.1 of a percentage point to 84.7 percent.

For the second quarter of 2017 JetBlue said it continues to expect revenue per available seat mile (RASM) to increase by between 4.0 and 6.0 percent compared to the second quarter of 2016.