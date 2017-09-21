Japan Airlines Orders More Boeing 787s

Japan Airlines has added to its Boeing 787 order list with confirmation of an additional four 787-8s joining its fleet.

The new order, worth USD$918 million at list prices, adds to the 25 787-8s already in service at JAL. The airline also has nine of the larger 787-9s in operation, with a further 11 still to be delivered.

“This order for additional 787 Dreamliners, is a key part of our strategy as we look to bolster our existing route network and strengthen our position ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo,” JAL president Yoshiharu Ueki said.

JAL is currently an all-Boeing operator, but has orders for 31 Airbus A350s, its first order with the European manufacturer.