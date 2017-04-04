Italy Strike To Affect Air Travel

Alitalia has cancelled several flights for Wednesday April 5 as a 24 hour national strike was confirmed by unions.

The strike by Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Ugl-Ta, USB and CUB unions will run from midnight on the 4th until midnight on April 5. Two additional unions, ANPAC and ANPAV, have also called a four hour strike from noon to 18:00 on April 5.

Alitalia said it will operate normal services between 07:00 and 10:00, and between 18:00 and 21:00 on Wednesday. Flights outside those times will be severely affected with cancellations and delays expected.

Early flights on Thursday April 6 may also be disrupted as the airline recovers from the work stoppage.

The Italian flag carrier said it would use larger aircraft on some routes to get more passengers to their destination.

easyJet said it expects a small number of cancellations and some delays to its flights. Lufthansa said it expects some impact on flight operations.

Passengers are asked to contact their airline before leaving for the airport.