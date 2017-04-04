Iran Aseman Airlines Signs Boeing Jet Deal

April 4, 2017

Iran Aseman Airlines has signed an agreement “expressing intent” to order 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in a deal that would be worth over USD$3 billion at list prices.

The Memorandum of Agreement, which includes purchase rights for an additional 30 737 MAXs, is subject to government approval.

Boeing in a statement said it had been authorised by the US government to negotiate the agreement following a determination that Iran had met its obligations under the nuclear accord signed in 2015.

“Boeing continues to follow the lead of the US government with regards to working with Iran’s airlines, and any and all contracts with Iran’s airlines are contingent upon US government approval,” the statement said.

If the order is approved, deliveries would start in 2022.

Boeing has already signed an order with an Iranian carrier since the US lifted restrictions on sales there. In December 2016 Iran Air ordered 80 Boeing aircraft including 50 737 MAX 8s and 30 777s. Delivery of those planes will start next year.

Airbus has also done significant business in Iran recently with a December deal to sell 100 aircraft, worth up to USD$18 billion at list prices. Iran Air received the first of that order, an A321, in January.