Iran Air Takes Delivery Of Four ATR 72-600s

May 16, 2017

Iran Air on Tuesday received the first four ATR 72-600s of an order for 20 of the aircraft.

The order, which includes options for a further 20 ATR 72-600s, was made in February 2016, after international sanctions against Iran were lifted.

ATR said the 72-600 will form the core of Iran Air’s regional fleet and will contribute to the expansion and development of air services across the country.

Iran Air chief executive Farhad Parvaresh said “Our new fleet of ATR 72-600s showcases our will to provide newest generation aircraft to our customers, therefore ensuring comfort, reliability and competitiveness. Strengthening the links between all our communities will encourage new business opportunities for everyone.”

ATR said Iran is expected to be the Middle East’s next big tourism destination.