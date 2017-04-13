Iran Air Orders 20 ATR 72-600s

Iran Air and ATR have signed an agreement for the purchase of 20 ATR 72-600s in a deal worth USD$536 million at list prices.

The first delivery could be as early as this month as several of the type already sporting the Iran Air logo are ready at ATR Toulouse.

The on again-off again order comes after Iran has signed major deals with Airbus and Boeing over the last few months. Iran Air ordered 80 aircraft from Boeing - 50 737 MAX 8s, 15 777-300ERs and 15 777-9s, in December in a deal worth USD$16.6 billion at list prices.

Iran Air also ordered 100 Airbus aircraft including 46 A320-family, 38 A330-family and 16 A350s in a deal worth up to USD$18 billion at list prices.

The ATR agreement includes options on a further 20 ATR 72-600s.