ICAO Removes Thailand’s Aviation Safety Red Flag

October 9, 2017

The ICAO has taken Thailand off its list of countries red flagged for concerns the UN body had over its aviation safety.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation red flagged Thailand in June 2015 as the country’s aviation safety inspection standards were not in compliance with ICAO standards.

Thailand set up the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) in October 2015 to takeover from the Department of Civil Aviation to oversee the country’s airlines and airports, and improve the standard of aviation safety.

ICAO inspectors audited CAAT in September “to verify the progresses and corrective actions taken to resolve 33 SSC (significant safety concerns) and some relating findings, mainly on air operator certification,” CAAT said in a statement. The red flag was removed after an ICAO meeting on Friday.

“Although lifting the red flag is a significant turning point for her aviation industry, Thailand as well as CAAT need to carry on their missions to improve the aviation safety standards,” the statement concluded.

Thai airlines that pass a safety audit will now be able to apply for new routes after the ICAO upgrade.