IAG Orders Three More A330s For LEVEL

July 24, 2017

European airline group IAG has ordered three additional Airbus A330s for its new low cost unit LEVEL.

Barcelona based LEVEL launched at the beginning of June and currently operates flights to Los Angeles, Oakland, Buenos Aires, and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic with two A330s.

At the time of the launch, IAG chief executive Willie Walsh said the LEVEL brand has resonated with a new audience, many of whom are flying long-haul for the first time.

The order is worth USD$701 million at current list prices.