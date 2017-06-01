IAG’s LCC LEVEL Launches With First Flight

June 1, 2017

IAG’s new low cost carrier LEVEL launched services on Thursday with a flight from Barcelona to Los Angeles.

The Airbus A330 operating the service was scheduled to land at LAX at 19:55 (7.55pm) local time, but landed almost an hour early at 19:01 (7.01pm).

LEVEL, IAG’s answer to low cost long-haul carriers such as Norwegian, launches with a fleet of two Airbus A330s. It will initially fly under sister company Iberia’s operating license and crews.

Willie Walsh, IAG’s chief executive said: “This is the start of a fantastic new adventure for IAG. LEVEL’s sales are well ahead of our expectations in all markets. The brand has resonated with a new audience, many of whom are flying long-haul for the first time.”

Four cities – Los Angeles, Oakland, Buenos Aires, and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic – are the launch destinations for the Barcelona-based airline, with BCN-Oakland flights starting on June 2.

Los Angeles flights will operate twice weekly, Oakland three times a week, Punta Cana twice weekly from June 10, and Buenos Aires three times a week from June 17.

Parent company IAG, which also owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia and Vueling, will add another three A330s to its fleet in 2018, and is looking at adding other European cities to its schedule.