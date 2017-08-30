Houston Airports Reopen With Limited Service

August 30, 2017

Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports have reopened for limited flights following the severe weather caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The airports reopened at 4 pm (16:00) local time with a “phased return to service”, Houston Airports System said in a statement.

The airport operator said a very limited flight schedule will operate initially, and that only ticketed passengers with reservations on a confirmed scheduled flight should travel to the airports. Passengers should contact their airline to establish which services will operate.

Only Terminals A and E will have TSA security checks operating Wednesday, with other terminals remaining closed.

United Airlines said only a limited number of its flights would operate Wednesday between Houston and other US airports. Passengers with booked flights to, from or through the Texas and Gulf Coast area can use United’s travel waiver to change their flight.

Delta said it expects to operate a near normal schedule for Thursday from Bush Intercontinental, with very limited service restarting Wednesday.

Southwest said it continues to monitor conditions at Houston Hobby and will provide schedule updates when available.