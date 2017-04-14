Horizon, Pilot Union Agree Tentative Deal

Horizon Air and the union representing the airline’s 620 pilots have reached a tentative agreement on their new contract.

Horizon said in a statement that the agreement will amend their existing eight-year contract and, if ratified by the pilots, will enhance their salary and bonus provisions.

Horizon and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union ratified the existing contract in January 2016, and the new agreement will run with the current contract until December 2024.

Horizon, a subsidiary of Alaska Air Group, operates a fleet of over 50 Bombardier Q400s and has 30 Embraer E175s on order with first entry into service due in May.