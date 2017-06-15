Heathrow Baggage Problem Fixed After Failure

June 15, 2017

London’s Heathrow Airport said baggage handling issues had been resolved and that bag drop desks were operating normally after a problem prevented luggage check-in at two terminals.

Heathrow said it was “back to business as usual” after a systems failure had earlier stopped bags from being checked in at Terminals 3 and 5.

“We continue to monitor the situation. We recommend that passengers who have already departed on flights this morning without their baggage contact their airline for further updates,” the airport said on Twitter.

It added it was “working to repatriate all bags” that had not made it on to flights with their owners.

British Airways, which operates at both terminals affected by the baggage problem, said the team “has been working all day to reunite passengers with their belongings.”

The latest technical problem affecting passengers at Heathrow comes just over two weeks after British Airways suffered a major systems failure, with about 75,000 people affected by the computer outage. BA parent company IAG’s chief executive Willie Walsh put the cost of the IT issue at GBP£80 million (USD$102.2 million).