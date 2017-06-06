Hawaiian Air Posts Higher May Traffic

June 6, 2017

Hawaiian Airlines reported its May traffic numbers and revised its second quarter outlook.

Passenger numbers increased 5.1 percent in May to 966,179, against the same period in 2016.

Passenger traffic in revenue passenger miles (RPMs) was up 8.0 percent on an available seat miles (ASM) capacity increase of 5.0 percent. The resulting load factor was 2.4 percentage points higher at 86.7 percent.

Hawaiian also revised its second quarter outlook, raising its operating revenue per ASM to “up 7.5 percent to up 10.5 percent”, from the previous guidance of up between 5.5 percent and 8.5 percent.

It also revised its economic fuel cost per gallon to a range of $1.60 to $1.70, from prior guidance of $1.65 to $1.75.

Hawaiian defines economic fuel expense as raw fuel expense plus any gains or losses from fuel hedging.