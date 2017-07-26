Hawaiian Air Second Quarter Profit Steady

July 26, 2017

Hawaiian Airlines posted a slightly improved net profit of USD$80.4 million for its second quarter, up just over 1 percent on the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter to end June increased 13.6 percent to $675.3 million, with expenses up 13.2 percent at $532.8 million. Operating profit came in at $142.5 million, up 15 percent on 2Q16.

Fuel and staff costs were the biggest costs in the quarter, with wage costs up 18.2 percent at $154.7 million and fuel up 22.6 percent at $102.8 million.

Hawaiian carried 2.88 million passengers in Q2, from 2.75 million in the prior year period. Passenger traffic grew 6.6 percent in RPM terms, and ASM capacity by 4.1 percent to give a 2.1 percentage point improvement in load factor to 86.6 percent.

Passenger unit revenue rose by 10 percent and CASM unit costs increased by 8.8 percent.