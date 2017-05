Hainan Air To Buy 19 Boeing Aircraft

May 22, 2017

China's Hainan Airlines said it will buy 19 Boeing aircraft in a deal valued at USD$4.2 billion at current list prices.

The announcement, which was made in a submission to the Shanghai stock exchange, said HNA Group subsidiary Hainan will order 13 787-9s and six 737 MAX 8s.

HNA Group has stakes in several international airlines including Aigle Azur, Azul Brazilian and Virgin Australia.