GoAir Doubles A320neo Order In USD$7.7 Bln Deal

January 11, 2017

India’s GoAir has signed a contract for 72 Airbus A320neos, doubling its orders for the aircraft.

The order, booked in December, is worth USD$7.7 billion at 2016 list prices.

GoAir, which received its first A320neo in June 2016, has orders for 144 of the type, with four currently in service.

“This new order will further strengthen our network by adding more domestic and international routes in the years to come,” GoAir chief executive Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said.