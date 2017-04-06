Global Passenger Demand, Loads Up In February

April 6, 2017

Global passenger traffic demand rose again in February as lower fares and healthier economies contributed to the rise.

IATA’s monthly passenger traffic results show a 4.8 percent increase in RPK (revenue passenger km) demand against the previous year period. The airline lobby group said the result was distorted by 2016’s leap year adding a day to last February. Adjusting for the extra day, the passenger traffic increase was estimated at 8.6 percent, just under January 2017’s 8.9 percent.

In regional terms, the Middle East reported the largest rise in demand with a 9.1 percent increase in RPKs. Asia Pacific and Europe were tied in second place on 6.3 percent. North America in contrast fell slightly with a 0.1 percent drop in demand.

IATA said in a statement that “allowing for inflation, the price of air travel has fallen by more than 10 percent in real terms over the past year, accounting for more than half the growth in RPKs in early 2017.”

Global passenger capacity in available seat km (ASK) terms rose by 2.7 percent in February, resulting in a load factor increase of 1.6 percentage points to 79.5 percent.

Capacity growth was again strongest in the Middle East with a 6.9 percent lift, followed by Europe which grew by 3.6 percent, and Asia Pacific, up by 3.4 percent. North America reduced ASK capacity by 0.5 percent during the month.

“The strong demand momentum from January has continued, supported by lower fares and a healthier economic backdrop,” IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said.

“Although we remain concerned over the impact of any travel restrictions or closing of borders, we have not seen the attempted US ban on travel from six countries translate into an identifiable traffic trend.”