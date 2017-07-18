Frontier To Double Route Network

US low cost carrier Frontier Airlines will double its route network over the next year as it adds 21 new cities to its schedule.

The expansion will increase Frontier’s destinations by 30 percent and add eighty-five new routes. It will fly over a thousand routes by summer 2018.

“These new flights will allow us to serve even more of America and make flying a truly affordable option,” Frontier chief executive Barry Biffle said. “By taking advantage of our natural share of connecting passengers, we can offer our low fares to even more of America. This is particularly important through our largest hub and our home in Denver.”

The schedule increase includes the expansion of winter service to warm weather destinations, particularly Tampa, Miami, Orlando and Fort Myers, plus Cancun in Mexico.

By next spring Frontier said it will serve 90 percent of the US population.

Frontier has a had a chequered existence, exiting Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2009 after it was acquired by Republic Airways. In 2013 Republic sold Frontier to private equity firm Indigo Partners who moved the airline to its current ultra low-cost model.

Frontier operates a fleet of 69 Airbus A320-family aircraft, with a further 73 on order.