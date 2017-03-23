Frankfurt Ground Staff Agree Wage Deal

March 23, 2017

Spanish ground handling company Acciona and the Verdi union that represents 800 ground service workers at Frankfurt Airport have agreed a new tariff deal.

The agreement gives workers a EUR€1.15 per hour wage rise in three stages, with part backdated to January 1. Verdi said the deal equates to an average wage increase of about 9 percent.

Workers will also receive an additional leave day after five years, and one more after six years.

The concession that Acciona has for ground services at Frankfurt is due to end soon, a fact that complicated negotiations, Verdi said. The contract is currently out for tender, with Acciona one of three bidders. If the company is successful, the union says additional issues will be negotiated.

Verdi said both sides had agreed this procedure to avoid a further escalation of the dispute and to secure jobs.