Five Dead, Eight Wounded At Fort Lauderdale Airport

January 6, 2017

Five people are dead and eight wounded at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale Airport as a gunman opened fire in a baggage claim area.

The incident happened at about 1 pm (13:00) local time in the arrivals area of the airport’s Terminal 2. Hundreds of people evacuated the building, many onto the airport tarmac.

The suspected gunman was named as Esteban Santiago, a former National Guard serviceman who is an Iraq war veteran. It was reported that he had just arrived on a flight from Canada.

It is alleged Santiago had a gun in his checked bag which he retrieved on arrival, loaded in an airport toilet, and started shooting at people in the baggage claim area. He only stopped when he ran out of ammunition, according to witnesses.

The gunman surrendered to police without further shooting and is in custody.

The FAA put a ground stop in place, with no departures from Fort Lauderdale and inbound flights held at their departure airport.

The airport tweeted that it would closed “for an extended period of time”.

Taking firearms and ammunition on flights is legal in the US, provided they are in checked luggage.

Fort Lauderdale Airport is a busy South Florida airport, catering mainly to leisure and tourist traffic. It is close to the Port Everglades cruise line terminals.