Eurowings Cabin Crew Union Agree Extra Staff

September 20, 2017

Eurowings and the Verdi union representing cabin crew have reached agreement on short notice recruitment of staff.

In what it called a “collective agreement for growth”, Eurowings will be able to fill the 600 vacancies for cabin staff it advertised recently. The airline said it had received more than a thousand applications for the positions, and will now set up interviews.

The announcement comes a week after Eurowings concluded a similar agreement with the UFO union, which also represents cabin crew at the airline.

“We are delighted with this conclusion – with the backing of both unions we have established all the requirements for hiring new cabin crew staff at short notice,” Eurowings CFO Jörg Beissel said.

The Lufthansa low cost unit said it will meet the Vereinigung Cockpit union to agree a collective agreement for additional pilots.

Eurowings is expanding rapidly and is expected to take on some Air Berlin staff as that airline goes through insolvency proceedings. Air Berlin creditors are due to meet on Thursday to discuss bids for the bankrupt airline.