Etihad CEO Hogan To Leave This Year

January 24, 2017

Etihad Aviation Group’s chief executive James Hogan will stand down later this year after 10 years at the Abu Dhabi-based carrier.

The departure comes as part of a strategic review the airline is undertaking and a transition process started last year.

Hogan joined Etihad in 2006 as chief executive and has overseen rapid growth at the flag carrier. His acquisitive style built up the airline, but two of the investments he made, in Air Berlin and Alitalia, are loss making and are going through major restructuring.

Etihad’s policy of taking major stakes in airlines is directly opposite to Dubai’s Emirates which has concentrated on internal growth.

“I am very proud of what we have built together at Etihad and of the company’s substantial contribution to the UAE and to the development of Abu Dhabi,” Hogan said in a statement.

Etihad Aviation Group’s chairman Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei said “We are very grateful to James. In just ten years, he has overseen the growth of the company from a 22 plane regional carrier into a 120 aircraft global airline and aviation group.”

Mazrouei added a note of caution though, saying “We must ensure that the airline is the right size and the right shape.”

Hogan is expected to join an investment company along with group CFO James Rigney, who is also leaving the airline this year.

Etihad said that the search for a group CEO and CFO is already underway.

Etihad has stakes in several airlines including 49 percent of Alitalia and Air Serbia, 40 percent of Air Seychelles, 29 percent of Air Berlin, and 24 percent of India’s Jet Airways.