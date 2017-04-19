Emirates To Reduce US Flight Frequencies

April 19, 2017

Emirates will reduce flight frequencies to several US destinations as demand drops following travel restrictions introduced by the Trump government.

Five routes out of a total of 12 that Emirates operates to the US will be affected, with Dubai flights to Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Orlando and Seattle seeing a reduction in frequencies.

The schedule changes start on May 1 when the daily Fort Lauderdale service drops to five times per week, and from May 23 the daily Orlando flight also drops to five a week.

Boston and Seattle’s double daily flights will drop to a single daily flight from June, and the Los Angeles double daily flight also drops to daily from July.

Emirates said the recent actions taken by the US government have had a direct impact on consumer demand into the United States. The UAE carrier said it would deploy capacity elsewhere in its system and would resume its growth in the US as soon as it is viable.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said it has not seen the same drop in demand and currently plans no service changes on US flights.