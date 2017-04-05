Emirates Introduces Tablet Loans On US Flights

April 5, 2017

Emirates has joined Etihad and Qatar Airways in offering a free tablet loan service to premium customers on flights to the United States.

Emirates has also introduced a service to allow all passengers, regardless of class of travel, to use portable electronic devices in the departure areas. They must be surrendered to airline staff prior to boarding for transport in the cargo hold.

Emirates passengers in First and Business Class will be able to borrow Microsoft Surface tablets equipped with Office 2016 while on board the aircraft. Passengers should download their work on a USB drive for transfer to the loan tablet, the airline said in a statement.

Small electronic devices such as phones can still be taken onto aircraft after the US Transportation Security Administration directive that larger devices must travel in checked baggage on flights from specific airports.

The airports that are currently on the list are in Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Qatar Airways already offers a laptop loan service to business passengers on flights to the US. Etihad has also introduced free WiFi and iPad loans to premium passengers on US services.