Emirates, flydubai To Extend Partnership

July 17, 2017

Dubai-based airlines Emirates and flydubai are extending their relationship to include integrated network collaboration and coordinated scheduling.

The two government-owned carriers will continue to be managed independently, but will expand their code-share agreement, align schedules and optimise their networks, Emirates said. They will also continue to develop their Dubai International Airport hub.

“Both airlines have grown independently and successfully over the years, and this new partnership will unlock the immense value that the complementary models of both companies can bring to consumers, each airline, and to Dubai,” Emirates Group chief executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said.

The two airlines operate networks with few overlaps. Emirates flies wide-body Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s to 157, mostly long-haul, destinations. flydubai has a fleet of short/medium-haul Boeing 737s plying regional routes. The combined operation will operate a fleet of over 300 aircraft, rising to 380 by 2022. The 216 destinations they currently fly to will rise to 240 by 2022.

Emirates said the two airlines are working on a number of initiatives spanning commercial, network planning, airport operations, customer journey, and frequent flyer programme alignment.

The enhanced partnership will be rolled out progressively, with the new code-share arrangements launching in the fourth quarter.