Emirates, Cargolux To Share Cargo Capacity

May 9, 2017

Emirates and Luxembourg-based cargo carrier Cargolux have signed an agreement to share freight capacity.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the carriers will develop block space and interline agreements that will allow Emirates to access capacity on Cargolux’s Boeing 747F freighters, which are larger than its own 777 cargo fleet. Cargolux will also be able to book space on Emirates flights.

Emirates will launch cargo flights to Cargolux’s Luxembourg hub from June, and Cargolux will increase frequency to Dubai World Central from its current three times weekly service. Cargolux will handle Emirates ground handling in Luxembourg, and Emirates will reciprocate for Cargolux in Dubai.

Cargolux has a fleet of 14 Boeing 747-8 and 12 Boeing 747-400 freighters and flies to 90 destinations. Emirates has 13 Boeing 777Fs and, currently, two B747-400ERFs. It also has significant belly capacity on its fleet of 260 passenger aircraft.