Embraer Debuts The E195-E2

March 7, 2017

Embraer on Tuesday debuted the first E195-E2 aircraft in an event at its São José dos Campos factory.

The E195-E2 is longer than the E195 it replaces and is powered by Pratt & Whitney’s new PW1000G geared turbofan engines. It can carry 146 passengers on sectors of up to 2,450 nautical miles.

Embraer said it will use two aircraft for E195-E2 certification. The first will be used for aerodynamic and performance tests, the second for validation of maintenance tasks and of the interior. It is expected to enter service in the first half of 2019.

“The E195-E2 has the potential to significantly change the fleet profile of airlines around the world. With a 20 percent lower cost per trip and a cost per seat similar to larger aircraft,” Embraer chief executive John Slattery said.

Embraer has firm orders for 275 E2-family aircraft and options and purchase rights on a further 415.

The smaller E190-E2 flew for the first time in May 2016 and is expected into service with Norway’s Widerøe in the first half of 2018.